Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$43.06 and a 12 month high of C$54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42.

A number of research firms have commented on AP.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.79.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

