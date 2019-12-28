Altus Group Ltd (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 476.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$40.29.
Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.
Altus Group Company Profile
Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.
