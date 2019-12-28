America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATAX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of ATAX opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $472.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

