American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 2,675,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,751. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.