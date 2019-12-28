Analysts Anticipate Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 755,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,791. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.45. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

