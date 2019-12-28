Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Gentex posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Insiders sold 37,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 313,828 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,338,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gentex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

