Analysts Expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.36). Scpharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12.

SCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.05. 26,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,842. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Scpharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.85.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

