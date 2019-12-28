Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Dec 28th, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.91. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Ventas stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. Ventas has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,109 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Ventas by 897.7% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ventas by 809.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,842 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Ventas by 210.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after acquiring an additional 962,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ventas by 28.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,272,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 950,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

