Analysts Set $8.80 Target Price for Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG)

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cango’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Cango stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

