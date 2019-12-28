Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT at $25.50

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 490,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.