Analysts Set New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Target Price at $18.00

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley set a $18.50 price objective on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $2,084,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 38.7% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 127.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 55,833.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

