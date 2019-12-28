Analysts Set Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Price Target at $125.13

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $179,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,363.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 106.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,135,461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 14.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after acquiring an additional 497,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $59,990,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,070,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,296. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.