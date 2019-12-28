AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 410,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $16,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

