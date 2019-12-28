AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of AquaVenture stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $860.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.97. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AquaVenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

