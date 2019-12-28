Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $7,330.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005820 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, Bitfinex, AirSwap, GOPAX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

