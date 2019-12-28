ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ARC remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,284. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.66.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Also, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

