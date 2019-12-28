Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of ASH opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 20.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Analyst Recommendations for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

