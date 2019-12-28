ATBCoin (ATB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,961.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,779.00 and approximately $45,961.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.02827190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00527782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020457 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.