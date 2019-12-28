Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) & Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Financial Comparison

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vaccinex and Atreca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atreca 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vaccinex presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.34%. Atreca has a consensus price target of $24.41, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. Given Vaccinex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Atreca.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of Vaccinex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Atreca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex -4,740.03% -585.69% -255.28% Atreca N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaccinex and Atreca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $720,000.00 101.98 -$29.52 million ($5.19) -0.95 Atreca N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atreca has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaccinex.

Summary

Atreca beats Vaccinex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy; BVX20, an investigational and humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of for multiple sclerosis. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. Atreca, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

