Aventus Group (AVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
ASX AVN opened at A$2.95 ($2.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. Aventus Group has a 1 year low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of A$2.96 ($2.10).
About Aventus Group
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Aventus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aventus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.