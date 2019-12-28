AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.