AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $25.17.
AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AXA Equitable
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
