B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 192,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

RILY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 29.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

