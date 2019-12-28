Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $142,066.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $831,505. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

