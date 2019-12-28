Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $187.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.89. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.