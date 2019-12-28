Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.51 ($76.18).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

BAS stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €67.90 ($78.95). 1,640,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €68.81 and its 200 day moving average is €64.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

