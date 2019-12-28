Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bel Fuse an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 123.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 126.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.