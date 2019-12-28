Bela Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bela has a market capitalization of $89,050.00 and $44.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bela has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00580639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 601% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,924,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,405,691 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

