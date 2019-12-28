BidaskClub Upgrades Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35. Middleby has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Middleby by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 44,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,311,000 after buying an additional 130,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

