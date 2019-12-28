BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 114,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.72.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

