BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.70 ($62.44).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.00.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

