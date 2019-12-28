BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.70 ($62.44).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.00.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit