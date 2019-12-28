Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,497,000 after purchasing an additional 584,615 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in Harmonic by 111.7% during the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harmonic by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.64. 405,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,898. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a P/E ratio of 254.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

