Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce sales of $725.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.00 million and the highest is $733.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,813,063.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $201,432.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,670.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,961 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.20. 306,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.