Brokerages Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Crawford & Company posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRD.B shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 6,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

