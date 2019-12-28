Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.33 Million

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $192.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.30 million to $754.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $803.63 million, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $811.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FMBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 979,302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

FMBI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 277,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,777. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $23.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

