Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $173,227.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,487,761.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $261,074.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,776,579.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,487 shares of company stock worth $12,705,500. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 89,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,561. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.64 million, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

