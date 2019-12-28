Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Radware also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

RDWR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 122,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,281. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Radware by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Radware by 1.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 324.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 7.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

