Brokerages Set Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT at $66.25

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 230,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 776,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $40,910,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 533,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

