Brokerages Set Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,685,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $22.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

