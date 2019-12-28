Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

