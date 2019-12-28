Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence is benefiting from robust adoption of its digital and signoff, custom and analog, IP solutions. Traction witnessed by new products, which include Protium X1, Spectre X, Smart JasperGold and Tensilica Vision Q7, holds promise. Sturdy pipeline of Cadence’s innovative cloud-ready solutions bodes well. Also, collaboration with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platform is a positive. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, AR/VR and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity. Increasing deal wins from aerospace and defense sectors are noteworthy. Also, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, reducing semiconductor budgets on EDA software, intense competition, currency exposure and high indebtedness are major headwinds.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNS. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

CDNS stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,958,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,486 shares of company stock worth $16,863,013. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

