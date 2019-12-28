Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 21,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

In related news, insider (Gerry) Tuddenham Gerard 282,076 shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

