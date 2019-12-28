Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

