Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $203.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 86,829 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 377,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $259,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.