Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives $153.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.42.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $844,014.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

