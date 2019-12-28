Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0060

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $162,347.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.01 or 0.05912648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

