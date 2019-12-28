Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CVCO stock opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $22,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 72,417 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 857,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.