Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
CVCO stock opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.
