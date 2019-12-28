CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CECE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,447. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

