CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,776.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,776.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.38 or 0.05912254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001214 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

