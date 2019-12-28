Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of CLRB opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

