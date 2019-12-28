Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 28th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after purchasing an additional 647,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after buying an additional 442,859 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 487,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,357.00 and a beta of 1.58. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

